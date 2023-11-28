Customs officer rejects over $50,000 bribe, hands tramadol, bribe money to EFCC

By Godwin Oritse

The Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island Port Command, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday said officers of the command rejected a bribe of over N80milliom ($50,300) to allow a controlled medication to pass Customs clearance.

Disclosing this in Lagos while handing over the bribe money to Lagos Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Michael Wetkas, Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, mni reiterated the zero compromise for corruption stance of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, adding that the Tramadol was falsely declared as electrical appliances valued at over N856m with a view to conceal them while the cash was offered to compromise the customs officers.

The Controller said the act is in clear violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCAA) 2023 and commended the officers who stood their ground to work ethically and lawfully in the interest of national security.

He further called for continuous compliance on the part of port users and reminded them that the NCS with the collaboration of sister agencies like EFCC will continue to frustrate criminal activities in the port.

He said the two suspects arrested in connection with the two containers are currently being investigated by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control for possible prosecution.

Mr. Michael Wekas while taking over the cash, described the feat as a victory for the country and to all the security agencies. He specifically celebrated the officers of the NCS that achieved it.

Wetkas also lauded the Comptroller General for the letter of commendation in appreciation of the six customs officers who refused to bow to pressure and inducement from the owners of the illicit drugs.

He promised continued collaboration between the EFCC, NCS, and sister agencies. According to him, the era of working without collaboration is gone as the agencies now work closer.