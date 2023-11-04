Customs intercepts ammunitions, hands over two suspects to Police

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Onne, Port Harcourt Area 11 Command on Friday says it has intercepted a pistol, 9mm munitions and handed over two suspects, to the Nigeria Police Force.

The Command was also said to have generated over N246B between January to October,2023.

The Command’s Area Controller, Comptroller Baba Imam made this known during a media briefing and declaration of seizures at the Command’s office, Onne, Rivers State.

Comptroller Imam, attributed the achievements to what he described as a renewed mindset engendered through training and retraining of officers as well as adequate provision of logistics and incentives that were made available to the Nigeria Customs Service.

He averred that the “Nigeria Customs Service of today has zero tolerance to smuggling and has no cause not to perform as every encouragement, logistics and other incentives have been given by our amiable Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR” he noted “has boosted the morale of all officers to be more determined than ever to fight smuggling”.

He added that a total of 9 containers with duty paid value of over N1.16B were also confiscated by officers of the Area command.

“The following goods were seized in 9 containers for contravening import prohibition laws; 724 bales of used clothing, 1,805 pieces of used tyres, 4 Vehicles used in concealment of 76.9kg special cannabis (marijuana), 2,070 cartons of Tomato paste, “1,578 cartons of Barcadin Cough syrup with codeine (100ml) amongst other items were also confiscated,” the Comptroller said.

He also stated that the command has so far generated over N246B from January to October 2023, this according to him, represented a significant increment of more than N44B generated for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Comptroller also noted that the command collected over N38B in October alone thereby, exceeding its monthly revenue target of N28B with an increment of over N10B

He however, used the opportunity to seek for the cooperation of members of the public even as he enjoined them to support Government agencies whose role is bringing about social justice, stability and peace in the Society.

He maintained that the Command has progressively sustained her past successes and will continue to do more before the end of the year.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations of the Eastern Ports, DCP Ashu Ottah who took delivery of the two suspects as well as the exhibits (Pistol) on behalf of the Nigeria Police force while speaking, called for public participation towards enhancing effective policing and crime reduction.

“I’m pleased with the high level synergy and commitment between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Police.

“Upon completion of the handing and subsequent taking over of the suspects and exhibits the police will continue investigation,” he said.