Customs hands over seized large quantities of cannabis, tramadol to NDLEA

…Pledges closer collaboration in anti-drug fight

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over large quantities of illicit drugs seized from suspected criminals to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Mr Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General (C-G) of the Service personally handed over the illicit drugs to Mr Samuel Gadzama, the officer in charge of Operations and Narcotics of the NDLEA, in Abuja, this morning.

The drugs handed over to NDLEA included: 1, 371 sacks and 13, 906 parcels of Cannabis Savita (Indian Hemp), as well as, 2,409 packets, and 8,809 unregistered sachets of Tramadol, along with 2,042 sealed nylons containing D5 Tablets.

According to the C-G, the seizures were made between January and this month, with 5 suspects arrested and in custody, except one of them who had been granted administrative bail.

He added that the seizures were made by Federal Operation Unites of Zones A, B, C, as well as, Ogun 1 Area Command and Western Marine Command.

In his address, the Customs’ boss said, “Today marks a crucial moment in our collective fight against the grave threats posed by illicit drugs, particularly Cannabis Sativa and Tramadol.

“The Nigeria Customs Service, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), is here to underscore the urgency of our battle against the impact of these substances on our society.”

He said that leading authorities in the field, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), had consistently warned against the consequences of unchecked drug abuse, linking it to increased crime rates, compromised public safety, and hindrance to economic development.

His words, “This is not solely a Customs or NDLEA concern; it is a national crisis that demands immediate and collective attention. The alarming extent of this menace is vividly illustrated by the widespread nature of the seizures, spanning across various customs commands nationwide.

The seizures being handed over to the NDLEA today are a testament to the relentless efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The battle against illicit drugs requires a united front, and communities play a pivotal role in this fight.

“We urge communities to see themselves as key partners in the quest for a drug-free nation. It is not just a responsibility of law enforcement agencies; it is a collective duty of every citizen. By partnering with Customs and NDLEA, communities become the first line of defence against the menace of illicit drugs.

Today, we emphasize the critical need for synergy between the Nigeria Customs Service and the NDLEA. Together, we form an unyielding front against drug traffickers and their nefarious activities.

“Our collaboration extends beyond this handover; it is a commitment to ongoing cooperation in intelligence sharing, joint operations, and policy alignment. The battle is not for Customs or NDLEA alone; it is a battle for a safer Nigeria, and we stand united.”

Mr Adeniyi said those involved in the illicit trade would be brought to justice as law enforcement officers actively tracking collaborators.

He urged the public to join the fight against illicit It is a call for every Nigerian to take a stand against the menace of illicit drugs. The NCS and NDLEA are here to protect our nation, but we need your partnership, your vigilance, and your commitment. Together, we can build a safer and drug-free Niger

In his remarks, Mr Gadzama who represented the Chairman of the NDLEA, Major-General Buba Marwa (rtd) said NCS and NDLEA were setting the pace on inter-agency cooperation and urged other security agencies to emulate them.

He said, “For every crime and criminality in Nigeria drugs play a prominent role. All security agencies need to collaborate to tackle this menace and we need the cooperation of members of the public.

According to him, criminals have no boundaries. Encouraged all security agencies that criminals don’t have boundaries. What can we do to overcome them? The best we can do is to cooperate, among ourselves to ensure a safer society.

Mr Gadzama promised that his organization would immediately take over investigations into all the seizures and that his agency would destroy the drugs to avoid recirculating them into the system.

He said, “We will not give room for anyone that would pilfer and recirculate into the society. Will destroy them, I don’t want to set a time but, I am sure within 3 weeks. If we can curb drug abuse and its menace, we will be reducing criminality in this country by about 40 %.”