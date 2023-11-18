Culture Records unveils latest signees Nelsing and Tfame

Culture Records Label has unveiled their latest signees, Nelsing and Tfame.

Nelsing is a fast-rising Afro-fusion new generation artiste who has overtime has built his art on resource and creating new exciting sound while exploring the depth of Afrobeats in synch with the most amazing sounds around the world.

Nelsing started his music career at a tender age of 10 years after being born and bred in Lagos.

Growing up, Nelsing has always had a flair for aounds either it being movie soundtracks from telenovelas, sitcoms to listening to the likes of Afro Legend, Fela, 2 Face Idibia, P Square and lots.

In a short conversation with Nelsing, he stated his view on music and Afrobeats is undisputed and attributable to research.

According to him, his art is refined and beautiful to anyone and everyone who is willing to listen and have a great time.

These talents, it is said, separate him from other musical artist and make him stands to be one of the most sought-after upcoming artist in the industry.

Meanwhile, Anthony Idise, popularly known by his stage name Tfame, is a versatile music artiste, a songwriter and instrumentalist.

Born on Nov 2nd 1989 in Lagos State, Nigeria, Tfame grew up in a musical household and was exposed to different genres of music from a young age.

After signing with Culture Records, he released his first Official single titled Grateful ft CASEY KERRY. hits that have captivated music lovers.

His unique sound and impressive lyrical prowess make him a standout artist in the label.

Ever since then his vision has been to see the world happy with his kind of music and to bring good vibes to positively change and touch around the world.

Culture Records Label is a recording company owned by Okolie Tochuckwu Desmond (Chap Guy)

His love for music, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, led him to establish Culture Records.