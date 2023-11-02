Culinary firm takes Nigerian recipes global, names Hilda Baci ambassador

By Juliet Umeh

A culinary manufacturing company, GBfoods, has strategized to take Nigerian recipes to the global world as it unveiled Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci as brand Ambassador for two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise in Lagos yesterday.



Unveiling Baci at the company’s corporate office in Lagos, it noted that the move signifies a new era of culinary excellence with Hilda Baci at the forefront of celebrating local flavours covering a portfolio of Gino and Bama sub brands.



The company also expounded on the imperative of choosing the new ambassador, stating that Baci will take consumers through her journey of preparing well flavored meals and connecting with communities reflecting on the role of GBfoods in the celebration of culture, tradition, and the shared experience of food.



Managing Director of GBfoods, Mr. Vincent Egbe said the company is excited to welcome Hilda Baci into the Gino and Bama family.



He said: “We believe that the future is Nigeria and being able to take what we consume in Nigeria on a regular basis around the world is very important.



“This collaboration is a tribute to our unwavering faith in the people of Nigeria, particularly the young individuals who are not only emerging as Africa’s rising stars but are on their way to becoming true global giants. It’s a celebration of their extraordinary achievements and a continued commitment to the pursuit of excellence and dedicated service.



“Hilda’s remarkable journey, characterized by her unwavering determination, particularly during the Guinness World Record accomplishment, resonates deeply with our company’s purpose. It mirrors the essence of our brand, which is our steadfast commitment to consistently provide unparalleled culinary experiences and bring joy to millions of households across Nigeria.”



Egbe underscored that Gino boasts an impressive array of products catering to varied palates, including Gino Max seasoning cubes, Gino tomato mix, party jollof mix, curry & thyme [herbs and spices], pepper and onions. The brand consistently reinforces its loyalty by infusing local flavors in every dish.

Brand Manager of Gino sub brands, Gino Max cubes, Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje, further emphasized the significance of this relationship.



She said: “Hilda Baci embodies perseverance and a deep connection to relentless pursuit of culinary innovation which is deeply embedded in our brand. Her partnership with GBfoods is a testament to our commitment to inspiring individuals to explore their passions and celebrate the richness of local cuisine.”

Feeling appreciative of her new role, Baci promised to add creativity to making the recipes global brands.

She said: “I am thrilled to join forces with GBfoods Nigeria, as I continue to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of local flavors. I look forward to very exciting times engaging consumers who have enjoyed the uniqueness of Gino and Bama as we herald a new phase in cuisine.”