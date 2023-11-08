CSOs in Enugu trained on project tracking, monitoring, freedom of information request

For the final phase of the Signpost Project, TechHer hosted a comprehensive training session for over 40 young people from diverse civil society organisations in Enugu State. The training session focused on project tracking and monitoring and freedom of information requests to equip young people with the skills and knowledge to hold their leaders accountable.

The Signpost Project initiative seeks to address the low participation of women and youth in elections and promote civic responsibility. The MacArthur Foundation supports this initiative through the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

The interactive workshop attracted a diverse group of youths eager to enhance their capacity in project monitoring and freedom of information requests. The training featured theoretical insights and practical exercises, ensuring participants were well-prepared to engage actively in civic activities and demand accountability from political leaders.

In a welcome remark at the event, Jemimah Inyangudo, communications officer for TechHerNG, acknowledged that a part of the signpost project mission was to promote civic duty and expand the knowledge of civic responsibility for CSOs beyond electoral seasons by promoting accountability and transparency in elected government.

“As part of our mission with the Signpost Project, we aim to not only promote civic responsibility but also extend the boundaries of civic awareness for CSOs. This is to foster a culture of accountability and transparency within elected government, beyond electoral seasons,” she stated

Nkem Awachie, the training facilitator, commented that Tracking projects and “following the money” are vital in ensuring that public funds are used efficiently, and public officials are held to their promises.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources but struggles with weak governance, corruption, and waste of public funds. The youths are tired of suffering the consequences and want better leadership and public services. This training empowers youths to advocate for good governance and effective service delivery and play a role in shaping a brighter future for Enugu state and Nigeria by extension,” Awachie stated.

The outcomes of this training were designed to encourage youths in the state to actively participate in civic activities and demand accountability from political leaders. With the skills and knowledge gained from this event, the participants are better equipped to engage in monitoring and tracking projects, as well as using the freedom of information request to access crucial data that promotes transparency in government activities.

Ndubuisi Achiome, Oganiru Youth Center Team Lead, underscored the importance of training opportunities, emphasising their utility in ensuring tangible sustainability. “Follow the money is not just a theoretical concept; it’s a call to practical action to ensure tangible sustainability. This training has provided me with insights on how to effectively track and monitor government projects from inception to completion, ensuring transparency and accountability at every step,” Achiome said.

In her concluding statements, Project Coordinator Achenyo Ochijenu conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the youth and encouraged them to remain focused on building accountability systems that adequately cater to the Enugu of their dreams. “This event is a call to action, urging us, young people, to channel our energies and resources into creating the Enugu and Nigeria of our dreams. ”