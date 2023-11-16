CSOs express confidence in Matawalle, Badaru over fight against insurgency

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a show of support, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have overwhelmingly passed a vote of confidence in the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for their unwavering commitment in the fight against insurgency in Zamfara state and in the country.

They said the endorsement was given after careful consideration and the observation of specific indicators that demonstrated Mr. Badaru and Mr. Matawalle’s dedication to restoring peace and security.

The CSOs under the aegis of Association of Concerned Citizens in the six-geo political zones of Nigeria, in partnership with over 200 other CSOs, made this known at a protest staged, on Friday in Abuja.

Speaking, the convener, Comrade Ekimini Bassy, said: “Over the previous administrations, we were having a very pathetic and tragic situation in the aspect of insecurities all over the country,

“But, as it stands the remarkable achievement in the aspect of insurgency has drawn a lot of foreign investors all over the world to come back to Nigeria and invest. Specifically, the improvements in the aspect of insecurities in the Niger Delta region that I came from has made a substantial increase in oil production from 900,000 barrels of crude oil per day to 1.7 million barrels per day.

“The concerned effort of our ministers of Defence have drastically reduced attacks on all installations and the numbers of insurgencies and related deaths have significantly decreased in both the North-East, North-West, and the North-Central, including the Niger Delta region.

“The tireless dedication and commitment of our Ministers of Defense has brought a renewed hope agenda of Mr. President His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to its realities. So, on this notes on behalf of the association, we hereby pass vote of confidence on our ministers of defence, his excellency, Mr. Badaru and Mr Matawalle for their committment on national security.”

On his part, the national secretary of the coalition, Comrade Mohammed Zaradine, said: “We have seen the drastic improvements that we have recorded in fight against insurgency. The counter insurgency war has been taken to the doorsteps of this bandits and the hoodlums.

“If you go to Northwest today or if you’re traveling our highways you see how military equipped they are, so that we can secure and as a result, we have reccorded less death tolls and kidnapping.”

Also, Vanguard reports that different representives from all six geopolitical zones in the country spoke to pressmen at the sideline of the protest, on the impact Mr. Matawalle and Mr. Badaru have done in terms of protection of lives and properties in their states and at national level.