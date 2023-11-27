CSOs condemn reports against ongoing NASS reforms

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Coalition of civil societies in Nigeria have condemned recent reports that aim to discredit ongoing reforms within the National Assembly, describing it as an unfortunate development.

According to them, while the management of the National Assembly is not immune from investigations, the media practitioners should not allow itself to be used as pawns in the political chess game by those who lost out in any contest in National Assembly management leadership

However, the Chairperson of the Conference of Civil Societies, and Coordinator of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMICO), Comrade Adams Otakwu, disclosed plans of collaboration between the Civil Society, Armed Forces, Security and Intelligence Community to clamp down on subversive groups and elements who operate under the guise of civil societies and other platforms.

He said: “The activities of these individuals and groups who hide under the umbrella of Civil Societies to blackmail and extort public officials, perpetrate heinous crimes and indulge in reactionary and fraudulent activities, portray a bad image of the civil society, and undermine national security”

He bemoaned the incessant blackmail of the Armed Forces, Security Agencies, National Assembly and other critical institutions in the country by certain groups and individuals.

He disclosed plans by the Conference of Civil Societies to collaborate with the Armed Forces, Security and Intelligence Community to clamp down on these elements in the interest of National Security and development.

He also warned against attempts by some so-called civil society groups to distract the CNA through alleged blackmail and spurious allegations that are unfounded and misleading” in the performance of his duties.

National coordinator, PYF, Otunba Bamidele Adigun, and National Organising Secretary, Musa Isah, added that since Tambuwal’s assumption of office as the CNA, there has been a telling improvement in staff welfare and communication in the National Assembly bureaucracy.

“It is a fact that since Mr. Sani Magaji Tambuwal’s emergence as the CNA in November 2022 and his eventual confirmation in March this year, there have been marked improvement in staff welfare and communication with top management within the National Assembly bureaucracy.

“The payment of N3.7bn CON-PECULIAR and other outstanding entitlements within a few months in office and the upgrade of the NASS clinic with plans for the state-of-the-art equipment, easing the transportation needs of workers with eight new buses and effecting the payment of N35, 000 palliative grant, from September,2023 are few of the pragmatic leadership of Mr. Tambuwal this past one year in office.

“We wish to further state that, we have diligently followed his leadership and management style, it is gratifying to know and see that all outstanding workers’ welfare packages and entitlements are been cleared as well as an increase in training and retraining for all cadres of staff in the NASS service.

“It is on this note and many more, that we call on Mr. Tambuwal to remain focused, accountable and ignore mischief makers and those given to blackmail and trading in spurious allegations.”People should be guided by their conscience in all that they do so as not to impugn on the integrity and reputation of honest leaders, desirous for the right things to be done”, he said.