CSOs call for overhaul of NLC

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), on Thursday, called for a complete overhaul of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), accusing its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, of engaging in politics rather than focusing on workers’ welfare.

The call, according to the CSOs, comes following recent actions in Imo state taken by Ajaero, which they alleged was motivated by political agenda rather than the union’s mission of protecting workers’ rights.

Recall that recently violence was on display last week when thugs disrupted a workers’ rally in Owerri, Imo State, and battered Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, while the police briefly detained him.

The CSOs, under the aegis of Initiative for Leadership and Economic Watch in Nigeria, Centre for Peace, LEWN, Transparency & Accountability, CSGGG, and Integrity Advocacy for Development Initiative, made the call in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, Executive Director, LEWN, Splendour Agbonkpolor, among other things, called for the suspension and investigation of Mr. Ajaero.

He said: “The series of ugly political events, and lawlessness in Imo State as a result of the poorly stage-managed NLC protest by Comrade Ajaero, have necessitated us to address this press conference in order to set the records straight. Events of the last week that nearly snowballed into a breakdown of law and order in Imo State, are very disturbing and worrisome.

“We hereby urge the NLC to purge herself from partisanship as labour union are the last resort of the common man. It is high time the union suspended Ajaero in order to restore the confidence of ordinary Nigerians who see labour unionism as a struggle for the enforcement of workers’ rights and entitlement.

It urged citizens of Imo state to go about their lawful business and come out in their numbers and vote on Saturday.”