CSO scores INEC low over conduct of Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi elections

As the off-cycle election in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa comes to a wrap, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, has criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its handling of the elections, stating that the commission’s performance fell far short of expected standards.

The group, known as Alliance for Deepening Democracy (A4DD), conducted extensive monitoring and observation during the elections which took place on November 11.

Speaking at a press briefing to present their report on Tuesday in Abuja, the Vice Chairman of the Alliance, Faith Waziri, said the elections were marked by numerous irregularities, ranging from voter intimidation to logistical failures and violence.

He added that the quality of electoral materials provided by INEC was dismal, with missing ballot papers, malfunctioning card readers, and inadequate staffing.

Faith noted that INEC has also failed to use the opportunity of the off-cycle elections to rectify its shortcomings from the events of the 2023 general election.

“It is important to emphasize that preceding the off-cycle elections, many voters harboured the expectation that these elections would serve as a golden opportunity for INEC to rectify its shortcomings from the events of the 2023 general election.

“Regrettably, INEC has conveyed to citizens a sense of being beyond redemption, casting doubts on the feasibility of achieving a credible election—a seemingly utopian aspiration in Nigeria,” she said.

On the Kogi election, the group said: “Within the campaign periods, we witnessed acts of violence in Kogi state with reported attacks on the convoys of the SDP Candidate, Murital Ajaka, and the convoy of the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

“The unfortunate culture of electoral violence in Kogi state also claimed the life of a young woman simply known as Khadijat, who was reportedly felled by political thugs loyal to one of the leading candidates in the state.”

On the Imo and Bayelsa state elections, they said: “Meanwhile, in Imo state, there were also flashes of politically motivated violence across the state with the most recent being the attacks on the convoy of the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Athan Achonu, and the NLC president, Joe Ajaero. This is alongside accusations that candidates of other parties were not allowed to campaign in the state capital. The situation was no different in Bayelsa.

“These incidents of violence transcended the campaign period and extended into the election day as cases of violence were reported by the media and accredited observers in various locations across the three states. These actions that go against democratic ideals and culture inimical to our democracy and obviously contribute to the increasing voter apathy being observed during elections.

“Given this situation, it is a no-brainer that there was mass voter apathy as a significant number of registered voters failed to cast their votes at their polling units. Conversations with registered voters in this category revealed that their decision not to vote was a precautionary response to the incidents of violence that preceded the elections as they anticipated greater violence at the polls.

“Moreso, a number of registered voters who failed to vote at the off-cycle elections expressed the belief that their votes would not count as they did not have faith in the electoral process which many of them said was their experience with the 2023 general election.

“In a number of polling units, observers noted that there were late arrivals of voting materials and election officials. In some polling units, election officials and materials did not arrive until much later than 8:30 am when polls were supposed to have started.

“And of course, the issue of a capsized boat with voting materials and INEC staff in Bayelsa state is an indictment of the election management body as it was a clear indication of its inability to draw lessons from previous events to learn and improve on.

“These incidents mentioned above are occurrences that INEC has time and time again failed to properly address in order to ensure the safety of election materials and a smooth electoral process.

“This then raises the question of whether or not INEC has a proper Monitoring and Evaluation mechanism to learn from previous elections in order to have better execution of elections especially as this is an off-cycle election which held in only 3 out of the 36 states of Nigeria.”