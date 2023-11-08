Crypto can drive Nigeria’s economic growth, says Oil and Gas mogul, Odinaka

In a groundbreaking event, Mr Offiah Odinaka Emmanuel the current CEO of Bitremi LLC has successfully acquired the full ownership of formerly Bitremi NG from Mr Sab Udechukwu marking a pivotal movement.

At a press conference held to unveil the acquisition, Mr Offiah emphasized the importance of the Nigerian government embracing cryptocurrency to stimulate economic advancement. He stated, “Embracing crypto will undoubtedly boost our economy and create new growth opportunities.”

Bitremi, operational for two years, has diligently addressed the challenges prevalent in the exchange market, mitigating risks associated with third-party trading and peer-to-peer transactions. The management revealed, “Bitremi, founded on August 21, 2021, underwent a significant transformation under Mr. Offiah’s visionary leadership. Based in Oakland, Maryland, USA, Bitremi operates in Nigeria, with its headquarters in Lagos. The official launch celebration took place on December 3, 2023, at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, marking a momentous occasion for the company. “Bitremi is an exchange company that’s centralized in personalizing your exchange experience and enables you to experience safe exchange by removing the risk of losing to an unknown p2p or third party. With Bitremi, you can exchange your currency for naira in the comfort of your home and get credited directly to your bank account.”

The management team emphasized Bitremi’s mission, stating, “Our focus is on eradicating the risks associated with crypto exchange. We are committed to serving the masses, ensuring their security and financial stability. Bitremi’s unique exchange platform guarantees the best rates, minimizing market exchange risks linked to third-party and peer-to-peer transactions. We personalize your exchange experience, providing a safe environment where you can convert your currency to naira from the comfort of your home, without the fear of losing your funds to unknown parties.”

Bitremi advocates for a balanced approach, urging the government to seek guidance from specialists to regulate crypto effectively while leveraging the benefits it offers. Mr. Offiah’s visionary leadership and Bitremi’s innovative exchange solutions herald a promising future for Nigeria’s economic landscape.

As Nigeria takes bold steps toward a crypto-driven economy, Mr Offiah and Bitremi stand at the forefront, driving change and championing progress. Their collaborative efforts exemplify the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, demonstrating the transformative power of digital currencies in shaping a vibrant and resilient economic landscape for Nigeria and its people.