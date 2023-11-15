C’River : 116 days after, NMA laments non release of Professor of Neurology

…our city is no longer habitable because of kidnapping…NMA Chairman

By Ike Uchechukwu,CALABAR

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Cross River state chapter has decried the non release of professor Ekanem Ephraim, an expert in neurology after 116 days in captivity.

Chairman of the Association in the state, Dr Felix Archibong made the disclosure in a chat with Vanguard, Wednesday in Calabar,

Recall that Prof. Ekanem Ephraim, a professor of neurology at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) was abducted on July 13 at Mountain of Fire by Atimbo road in Calabar Municipality Local government area.

It was on the grounds of her kidnap that the Medical Association embarked on a strike which lasted for 40 days.

The industrial action was called only suspended after an appeal by the state governor, Sen. Bassey Otu who had said that innocent citizens were been made to suffer because of the strike by members of the Medical Association

” Following a letter of appeal from Gov. Otu, advice of the national president of the association and for the sake of many of the citizens who are suffering, we have suspended the strike to give government time to rescue our member.

“This action has been carried out despite the fact that our member has not been released; however, if any of our member is kidnapped again, we will go back to strike.

“We are appealing to security agents to step up and maintain the momentum that has been established in the last few weeks, which has reduced cases of kidnapping in the state,” Archibong had stated then.

However, Archibong said that it was unfortunate that security agencies and the state government have not been able secure her release after several promises made to that effect.

While noting that the state have become inhabitable due to the activities of kidnappers, he said several others, including medical personnel, have suffered same fate as Prof. Ephraim Ekanem.

“This is the situation in the state and it is regrettable that our colleague is still in captivity after 116 days.

“We are trying so hard not to make industrial action another alternative to getting the government and security agencies to keep to their promises,” Archibong said.

