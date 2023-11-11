Critics of presenter ignorant of his potentials — Onuesoke

Onuesoke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has described critics of Arise Television presenter, Rufai Oseni, as people who are ignorant of the potential the ace interviewer possesses.

According to Onuesoke who was a gubernatorial aspirant in Delta State, Oseni’s prowess as a talk show host is undeniable, adding that beyond entertainment, the presenter’s confrontational style serves as a counterbalance to public officeholders.

He disclosed that those who dislike Rufai are mainly the egocentric and mediocre who loathe his brilliance.

“Rufai unsettles them by exposing their inadequacies and hypocrisy with his questions. They fight back with insults. Arise should only invite guests whose level of intelligence is higher than their temperament. Oftentimes, the belligerent guests are those who get annoyed by deep probing questions they have no meaningful answers to.

“I’m watching Arise Today because of Rufai. He is truthful. He can dig out a question that can make some politicians crazy. He said it the way it is without minding who you are. He is a well-composed and educated journalist. He speaks almost the mind of people,” Onuesoke stated.

As for qualification, the PDP chieftain disclosed that Oseni is young, educated, well-travelled, very influential and informed and has been a BBC Bristol analyst on African Issues since 2014-till date.

“Rufai has been a featured guest speaker at top Ivy League towers including Cambridge University and the University of Sussex, and has moderated panel sessions for various ministries of the Nigerian government and the government of Mauritius, amongst others. He is a toastmaster par excellence.

“He is a passionate teacher and has taught the English Language at the National Open University of Nigeria’s various study centres. He has a network of over 5000 Nigerian students he mentors across Nigerian universities”.