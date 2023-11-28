Crisis: Akeredolu’s capacity to govern should be ascertained – Ondo indigenes

File image of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The indigenes of Ondo State home and abroad have charged the state’s Chief Justice, Honourable Justice Ayedun Olusegun Odusola to enforce the law of the land to compel the Ondo State EXCO to act in line with Section 189 of the 1999 Constitution to request that the Speaker of the State House of Assembly constitute a medical panel to ascertain Mr Rotimi Akeredolu’s capacity to govern the state.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, the indigenes express concern over the state, noting that governance has been paralysed and those whom Akeredolu handed over have shown their inability in the discharge of their duties.

The indigenes however called on the Chief Justice to act fast to forestall further crisis in the state.

Below is the full statement:

RE: THE UNCONSCIONABLE PARALYSIS OF GOVERNANCE IN ONDO STATE

The undersigned individuals are indigenes of Ondo State at home and abroad who are gravely concerned about the lack of governance in Ondo State under your watch.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been ill for most of his 2nd term since he was sworn into office on February 24, 2021. This year, he embarked on a well documented medical leave, handing over executive powers to his Deputy Governor on June 7. He returned on September 7 and promptly wrote to the State House of Assembly informing them of his return.

However, due to his ill health and the poor state of public health facilities in Akure, he has been forced to stay in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to access the care he needs.

Any human being can be sick at any point in time and it is certainly not Mr Akeredolu’s wish for his body to have failed him in this manner. In the words of Thomas Fuller, “Health is not valued till sickness comes.”

Therefore, the issue is not that Mr Akeredolu is ill, but that governance has been completely paralysed, gravely impacting the quality of life of approximately 5.3 million residents in the process. Furthermore, the leadership he assembled to govern the state has shown a clear inability to step in and provide much-needed leadership of the state in his absence.

Whereas:

1) The Ondo State Executive Council (EXCO) has not met properly since Monday, August 14, 2023 when Mr Akeredolu was still on sick leave. Therefore, the Ondo State EXCO has not met since he returned to the country in September.

2) The said Ondo State EXCO has failed to carry out its responsibility to the Ondo State people as clearly stated in Section 189 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended).

3) The Ondo State House of Assembly, as an independent arm of government that is mandated to provide oversight on the executive arm of government, has also failed to take decisive action on this matter.

In light of this, we call on your Lordship to act in your capacity as the leader of the third arm of government, with independent powers to enforce the law of the land to compel the Ondo State EXCO to act in line with Section 189 of the Constitution and request that the Speaker of the State House of Assembly constitute a medical panel to ascertain Mr Akeredolu’s capacity to govern.

We have given Mr Akeredolu two months since his return in September 2023, to do the same thing he asked former President Yar’Adua to do in 2010. In his own words, we quote:

“The prayer of the association is that the President should recover fast, return to his office, and resign. No matter how much you love your country, it should not be to the detriment of your health. It is not your party or your wife that will decide whether you are capable of handling state matters; it is only your doctors that can decide that. The bar is not asking the President not to come back and take his seat, but the right thing must be done.”

Since he has failed to act accordingly, we ask your Lordship to act immediately to forestall further crisis in the state.

If you have any questions please contact ‘Yemi Adamolekun on 08082192510 or [email protected]. Thank you for your kind attention.

Yours Sincerely,

‘Gbenga Sesan, Ifedore Local Government, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Akure North Local Government Ademola Adesida, Akure South Local Government Feyi Fawehinmi, Ondo West Local Government Japhet J Omojuwa, Ilaje Local Government

Kayode Ogundamisi, Akoko North-East Local Government Omokunbi Adeoti (Mrs), Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Omolara Gbonigi, Akoko North-East Local Government Omoyele Sowore, Ese-Odo Local Government.