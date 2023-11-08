Crime: Lagos Assembly to outlaw begging, giving of alms

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, commenced the process to outlaw street begging across the state.

The law, if passed, would also penalise encouragement of street begging by residents.

Speaking at the plenary, Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, described street begging as a menace that has taken over the state.

Reacting to the motion brought by Abiodun Orekoya, and some of his colleagues, Obasa noted how previous administrations in the state made attempts to curb street begging without success.

While he stressed the need for a law that would criminalise street begging and also penalise individuals who give money to beggars on the roads, he said: “When we address the source, then we can curb it. When you go on the road, you find children within the ages of five and six begging.”