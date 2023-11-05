Creativity key to real estate business growth – Entrepreneur, Ponnle

The Chief Operating Officer of Gracias Global Homes & Properties Ltd, ‘Wale Ponnle, has urged businesses and stakeholders to adopt creative designs as a key driver for scaling their businesses in the 21st century.

Ponnle, speaking as one of the panelists at the 5th edition of the Blueprint Conference tagged; Interior Design and Real Estate The Dynamic Duo, which took place at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos recently asserted that interior design can have a massive effect on the success of any property.

“In today’s property market it has become more and more important for businesses to have a professional-level interior design in place as customers are looking for houses that appear good but also offer a comfortable and stylish combo ”, he said.

According to him, the increased attraction for lucrative real estate investment in Nigeria’s major cities has resulted in high competitiveness. With the World Bank’s Open Data in 2016 showing Nigeria’s annual urban growth rate at 4.3%, indicating an increase in housing demand in Kano, Lagos and Ibadan by 20%.

“This means that selling real estate requires more than just owning properties and putting them up for sale. Creativity does not only increase profitability but also gives you a competitive advantage over others in the business of selling”, he added.

Blueprint Conference is an annual conference that brings together interior design professionals, architects, skilled workers, creatives, manufacturers and other design professionals with the aim of creating a thriving community within the interior design industry.

The conference seeks to empower attendees with practical tools, guidance and motivation as well as the professional networks to take their businesses and ambitions to the next level.