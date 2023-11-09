Creating a mind shift, tools to scale through in business — Experts

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Women leaders in management, business and public service have called for deliberate efforts by women to ignore stereotypes and biases which serve as tools to hinder them from excelling in their different spheres of life.

The call was made at the just concluded 22nd anniversary of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, conference which was witnessed by over 2500 women from all walks of life.

Speaking at the conference, the Conference Chairperson, Bimbo Oloyede, Veteran Broadcaster, Chief Executive Officer, Strictly Speaking among other speakers charged the delegates, sponsors and volunteers to use the information garnered during the programme to galvanise into taking action.

With the theme, “MISSION I’M POSSIBLE: THRIVE”, Oloyede urged the delegates to resonate on the theme and make the best use of the opportunities at their disposal. Adding that, there is a need for positive changes in all aspects of their lives.

“The A-Z of “I AM” speaks to women seeing themselves as inspiration doing the impossible to thrive. For business starters, it was an opportunity to understand the best decision to take, what to do and what to do. Listening to the experiences of others within the two days conference, it was enough for them to make a decision on either yes or no. It is no longer sitting on defence.

“They have heard experiences of people who have run businesses and how their businesses have scaled. So, if business is truly their calling, then those experiences were enough to get them going.

“For those who were having challenges, I believe they have learnt a lot on how people have changed their mindset, to strengthen and enable them overcome personal and business challenges. Everything begins with the mind, if you can get a shift on your mindset, if you can see things from a different perspective, then the sky is the limit”she said.

In his keynote address, Mr. Paul Onwuanibe, the Group CEO of The Landmark Africa Group, spoke on principles to success which include resilient, staying in power, adaptability, having Olympic mindset, passionate, honesty and being principled as well as excellence.

He however urged participants at the conference to make deliberate effort for sacrifice adding that if they need something which they never had, they had to do something to get what they never had.

In her contribution, WIMBIZ Chairman, Bisi Adeyemi, opined that the theme was appropriate given the situations of the country and the difficulties Nigerians face. “A lot of women have done exceedingly well and that was what spurred the need to encourage other women who have not done well to know that it is possible to thrive in spite of the difficult times such as we are.

“I do not expect the women after the conference to be the same. We expect that they would be inspired, motivated and because they have been empowered to get their dreams achieved.

“Things might not necessarily get better because of the economy and what is going on around the world but because they can thrive even in difficult times, then, they are possible and they should go and get it.

The Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, reiterated that the theme of the 2023 conference has been triggered by the myriad of challenges and seemingly impossible situations both locally and globally. Adding that, many decisions people have taken either to stay afloat and survive especially after the COVID years have impacted businesses positively or negatively.

“We see women thriving, pushing past the barriers, and defying the odds to excel. This conference is focused on reminding women that they are possible and must thrive. It is about us reminding ourselves of what we carry and ensuring th…