[Photos] Plane Crash: I’m in good spirits, says Power Minister, Adelabu

By Prince Okafor, with agency report

Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, on Saturday, allayed fears about his safety following Friday’s incident near the Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A source close to the minister told newsmen in Ibadan that Adelabu was in good spirits and not perturbed by the incident.

A private aircraft that had the minister and some of his aides crash-landed near the airport late Friday evening.

”The Minister feels the incident is not something to worry about. It was actually a minor thing, and that is how he has taken it,” an aide of the minister, who asked to stay anonymous, said.

He further said the Minister was particularly not worried by the incident because it did not involve any of the passengers leaving with any injuries.

”Everyone on board the aircraft when the incident happened actually alighted without any problem, and we have no cause to worry,” the aide said.

How plane crashed

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and 12 other passengers and flight crew narrowly escaped a tragic fate as their HS 125 aircraft, bearing nationality and registration Marks 5N-AMM, operated by Flint Aero, crash-landed at Ibadan, Oyo State airport. The incident occurred at approximately 8:21 p.m. yesterday.

The aircraft, which had departed from Abuja at 6:41 p.m., was en route to Ibadan, carrying the minister’s officials.

Remarkably, there were no fatalities, although the aircraft sustained significant damage.

However, Vanguard gathered that the pilot had been cleared for an RNAV approach to Runway 22 of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan. But the plane skidded off the runway.

Quick and efficient action allowed all passengers and crew members to be safely evacuated.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has initiated an inquest into the accident.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, James Odaudu, who confirmed the accident, stated that the agency has been notified and has commenced an investigation.

He stated that the aircraft, with 10 passengers and 3 crew members onboard, was en route to Ibadan from Abuja.

“The aircraft, on final approach to landing Runway 22, Ibadan Airport crashed short of the runway.

“There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“As the investigating agency, NSIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the serious incident until formal report is released.

“The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible.”

Below are more images from the crash site: