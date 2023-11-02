Court strikes out case against Makinde, others  on vacant Alaafin stool

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A High Court 1 sitting in Oyo town, yesterday struck out a suit filed by the Basorun of Oyo town, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, and four other claimants against Governor Seyi Makinde and two others on the vacant Alaafin stool.

High Chief Ayoola and other defendants were absent as the court delivered its judgment.

Other claimants in the suit no. HOY/38/2023 include Chief Wakeel Oyedepo, Akinniku of Oyo; High Chief Amuda Yusuf, Areago Basorun; Chief Waheed Oyetunjii; and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, Baale Alapo.

Lead Counsel to the claimants, Barrister Sobaloju, who was represented in the Court, had earlier sought the withdrawal of suit HOY/38/2023, replacing it with a fresh suit.

He argued that a fresh suit was filed in place of the old ones.

Vanguard recalls that Barrister Sobaloju, on Monday, requested the maintenance of the status quo on the two motions filed pending before the Court.

But his prayers could not be granted as the defence counsel argued that they were yet to file a counter affidavit on the ex parte motion.

It was a sequel to this that the Court adjourned the case until Thursday.

However, the counsel to the claimants, instead of progressing with the case as earlier sought, filed a withdrawal of the previous case file and representation of the new file.

It is on this premise that Justice Ladiran Akintola struck out the case and informed the counsels that the date for the hearing of the fresh suit would be communicated.

Even though the counsel wanted the case to be heard, Justice Akintola argued that the case file had to be looked into before fixing the date.

The defendants were represented in court by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abiodun Aikomo.