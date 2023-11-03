Court restrains Kano govt from taking action against private school owners

By Bashir Bello

KANO — A Kano State High Court has restrained the state government from taking any action against private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The ex-parte order restraining the government to maintain the status quo was granted by Justice Nasiru Saminu after hearing a motion ex-parte filed by Barr. AbdulHafees D. Khalid for the applicants.

Applicants in the suit include The incorporated Trustees of the Association of Model Islamic Schools, Nigeria, the Incorporated Trustees of Independent Schools Proprietors’ Association Kano, Incorporated Trustees of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools Kano Chapter, Incorporated Trustees of Association of Private Schools Owners of Nigeria, Kano Chapter and Joint Committee of Private School Proprietors’ Association in Kano State.

While the respondents are Kano State Government, the Governor of Kano State, the Attorney General of Kano State, Kano State Private and Voluntary Institutions Board, and Comrade Baba Abubakar Umar.

The court in the interim injunction order, restrained the defendants/respondents, particularly the 5th Defendant) their agents, staff, and or privies from taking any step or give effect to the updated notice titled: REMINDER FOR NON-COMPLIANCE WITH KANO STATE LAW 2014 issued and served on the Applicants and or taking any steps in relation to the subject matter of this suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The matter was then adjourned to November 21st, 2023 for hearing of the motion on notice..

Recall that the state government and the private school owners in the state have been locked up in a running battle on issues bothering on revalidation of their operational licence and increment of school fees among others.