Court restrains Ajudua from land in Delta

A High Court in Asaba Delta State has granted an interim injunction restraining Chief Fred Ajudua from a portion of land situated at and known as Umusaigba Farm.

In the suit filed by the Claimant with Chief Fred Ajudua, Delta state commissioner for lands, surveys and urban development and other persons as defendants in suit number SUIT NO.A/247/2023 filed at the High Court of Justice in the Asaba judicial division.

In the restraining order dated 31/10/2023, the court restrained the defendants or their agents from entering the land situated in Oshimili North local government area measuring 46,327.810 square metres with survey plan number as 3285/DT/1594/2022 and bounded by beacons.

The court order restraints the defendants from planting beacons, crops, trees, plotting, surveying, leasing, letting, mortgaging or alienating in any manner or doing anything in the said land pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunctions.

Following the hearing, the court, presided over by Justice G.B. Briki-Okolosi, felt satisfied that the claimant has shown that it has legal right to the land and ought to be protected so as to allow the service of the motion on notice filed along with the substantive suit.

The court also ordered interim injunction restraining the defendants in terms on the relief claimed on the order pending the determination of the motion on notice.