Court restrains Adeleke from removing Osun Chief Judge

Gov Adeleke

…orders governor to provide CJ adequate security

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Justice Dele Peters of the National Industrial Court, Ibadan Division, has restrained Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke from removing the State Chief Judge, Oyebola Ojo.

The order is pursuant to an interim injunction instituted before the court by Justice Ojo through her counsel, Oladipo Olasope, SAN, against Governor Adeleke, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the State, the Osun State Judicial Service Commission, and the Accountant General of the State.

She urged the court to restrain the defendants or their privies and agents from interfering with, removing, reversing, or terminating the condition of service of the claimant as the Chief Judge of Osun State.

Having listened to the claimant counsel, the court restrained the governor and other defendants, either by themselves or their agents or privies, however so-called, from interfering with, removing, reversing, or terminating the appointment and conditions of service of the applicant as the Hon. Chief Judge of Osun State, pending the determination of the interlocutory application.

The order dated November 15, a certified true copy of which was obtained on Thursday, reads further: “An order is here issued mandatory for the 4th Defendant to continue to pay the salary, entitlements, emoluments, and other benefits and moneys the Applicant is entitled to as the Hon. Chief Judge of Osun State pending the determination of the interlocutory application.

“Taking cognisance of the gender of the applicant as a wife, a mother, and a grandmother, the 1st Defendant as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State with keys to all security apparatus is ordered and directed to ensure adequate protection to the applicant from all forms of harassment and from all quarters pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

“Finally, it is directed that the 2nd Defendant, as the Chief Law Officer of Osun State, will appropriately advise the defendants in general and the 1st Defendant in particular on the imperative of complying fully with the orders of this Court.

“This order, together with all other processes in this case, shall be served on the defendants immediately”.

The court then adjourned the matter till December 12, 2023, to hear the pending motion, adding that a hearing notice should be served on the defendants as appropriate.