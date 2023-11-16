Court remands killer of 300-level female UNIPORT student

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded a 400-level student of Petrochemical Engineering of the University of Port Harcourt Damian Okoligwe, in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, over the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Justina Otuene.

Okoligwe had allegedly killed his former lover, a 300-level student of the Biochemistry Department at the same University.

When the matter came up in court for the plea, yesterday, the prosecuting Counsel, appealed to the court to remand the accused based on the gravity of the offence.

The submission of the prosecution, a request which was not objected to by the defence counsel, O.G Nweke.

The trial Chief Magistrate, Nnenda Obiageri-Onugbum after listening to both counsels in the matter ruled that the accused, Okoligwe, be remanded in the Port Harcourt correctional centre.

The Magistrate further ordered that the case file be transferred to the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP for legal advice.

Obiageri-Onugbum, however, adjourned to case till 15th December 2023 for the DPP report.