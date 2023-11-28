Home » News » Court of Appeal sacks Nasarawa Speaker
November 28, 2023

Court of Appeal sacks Nasarawa Speaker

…as the House calls emergency meeting

By David Odama

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja  Tuesday evening  sacked the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi,   member representing Umaisha/  Ugya state constituency in the state House of Assembly.

The speaker, member of the All Progressives Congress in the state  was a highest ranking member in the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker  whose  sacked was announced  in a judgement delivered by the Court  had the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic party,.   Hon. Sa’ad Abdullahi Ibrahim declared  as the rightful winner of the  March 18   2023 election for the Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency.

Meanwhile, has called for an emergency sitting  tomorrow Wednesday following the vacuum created as a result of the speaker’s remover by the court.

