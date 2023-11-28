Court of Appeal sacks Nasarawa Speaker

…as the House calls emergency meeting

By David Odama

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja Tuesday evening sacked the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, member representing Umaisha/ Ugya state constituency in the state House of Assembly.

The speaker, member of the All Progressives Congress in the state was a highest ranking member in the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker whose sacked was announced in a judgement delivered by the Court had the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic party,. Hon. Sa’ad Abdullahi Ibrahim declared as the rightful winner of the March 18 2023 election for the Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency.

Meanwhile, has called for an emergency sitting tomorrow Wednesday following the vacuum created as a result of the speaker’s remover by the court.