Court grants Udeh-Okoye’s request for substituted service on PDP NWC

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Enugu State High Court has granted an order permitting Hon. SKE Udeh-Okoye to serve- through substituted means, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Amb. Umar Damagun, and the party’s National Working Committee, its interim order recognizing him as National Secretary.

This was contained in Court papers sighted by Vanguard, in Abuja, on Friday.

The South East Zone of the PDP had nominated Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary as a replacement for Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is the Imo State PDP Governorship candidate for Saturday’s elections.

However, the PDP National Working Committee is yet to recognize the appointment, insisting that no part of the party’s constitution bars Anyanwu from remaining in office on account of his participation in the said election.

A case filed against the party on 8/11/2023, by Aniagu Emmanuel, as Plaintiff/ Applicant, before Justice C.O AJAH, has the PDP, Amb. Illiya Umar Damagun, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu and High Chief Ali Odefa as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants/ Respondents respectively.

Recall that the High Court had on October 20, 2023, instructed the PDP NWC to acknowledge Hon. SKE Udeh-Okoye as the PDP National Secretary, as nominated by the PDP South East Zonal Executive Committee.

This order was reiterated on October 23, 2023, with the PDP counsel and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, present in court.

On November 7, 2023, the Enugu High Court reaffirmed its prior order specifically stating that:

“1. The interim order compelling PDP to recognize Hon. SKE Udeh-Okoye as the valid National Secretary remains in force until the hearing of the motion on notice on November 27, 2023, or the determination of the Appeal in the appellate court, whichever occurs first.

“2. The plaintiff is granted permission to serve all court orders and processes on PDP and Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu through their counsels.

“3. The plaintiff is authorized to serve all court orders and processes on PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, by posting them at the entrance of the PDP National Secretariat until he acquires legal representation.

“4. An interim injunction prohibits Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu from representing himself or being recognized as the National Secretary of PDP, or engaging in the role until the motion on notice is heard on November 27, 2023.”