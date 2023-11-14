Court fixes Wednesday for judgment in Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor’s appeals  

The Court of Appeal in Lagos has fixed Wednesday, Nov. 15 (tomorrow), to deliver judgment in the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour candidate, and Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The two candidates are challenging the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

A notice sent out by the court to parties in the appeal indicated the judgment will be delivered tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Recall that on November 7th, the Court of Appeal panel led by Justice Yargata Nimpar reserved judgment in the two appeals after listening to the arguments of the parties.

The other justices on the panel are Justice Samuel Bola and Justice Paul Bassi.

The court said the date for judgment would be communicated to the parties.

On September 25, the Election Petitions Tribunal, in its unanimous decision, dismissed the two petitions and upheld the re-election of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

In his submission before the justices, the lead counsel to Rhodes-Vivour, Olagbade Benson, urged the court to allow the appeal, grant the reliefs sought, and set aside the decision of the Tribunal delivered on Sept. 25th.

He also urged the court to interpret Section 182(1)(a) of the Constitution and its implications for the qualifications of the 2nd and 3rd respondents.

On October 7th, Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour filed his notice of appeal containing 21 grounds of appeal challenging the decision of the State Governorship Tribunal, which upheld the return of Sanwo-Olu.