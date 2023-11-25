Home » News » Couples goal: Osinbajo releases romantic pictures of 34th anniversary with wife, Dolapo
November 25, 2023

Couples goal: Osinbajo releases romantic pictures of 34th anniversary with wife, Dolapo

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo have shared romantic photographs and video of their 34th wedding anniversary.

Osinbajo marked the anniversary love message, expressing gratitude to his wife in a post on Instagram on Saturday.

The former Vice President wrote, “To Dolly, my good and special favour from the Lord, 34 incredible years today. Happy Anniversary #dolapoosinbajo! Love always, Yemi.

Osinbajo and Dolapo have been married since 1989.

See more photos:

