Councilors to Asekutu: You’ve exceeded expectations in Warri North

By Dickson Omobola

The five supervising Councilors in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Tuesday, passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Chairman of the Council, Capt. Smart Asekutu for what they described as his uncommon developmental strides and demonstration of leadership capacity in carrying everyone along in the governance of the council.



A communiqué by the five Supervising Councilors, Mr. Jacob Atirene, Supervising Councilor (Health); Mr. Blessing Edema (Agriculture), Wilson Mene (Information and special duties), Mr. John Ekpedure (Education) and Mrs. Eunice Tailor, (Environment), they stressed that their decision to pass a vote of confidence on the Chairman is in acknowledgment of his detribalized nature in managing both the human and material resources of the council, as Warri North has witness equitable distribution of developmental projects which has foster peace and unity across the council.



They said: “We are passing a vote of confidence on Capt. Asekutu because Warri North has witnessed a great leap in Health and Educational infrastructural advancement with bold steps in poverty alleviation and employment opportunities for youths. Through his rare demonstration of sincerity of purpose and commitment to human welfare development, he has made himself the most sought-after political bride of Warri North as we have never had it so good.”



They maintained that ‘as the first Ijaw ethnic nationality to become Chairman of Warri North Local Government, he has given every other ethnic nationality their pride of place by allaying every fear of dominance.



He has proven to be a worthy ambassador who can be entrusted with more opportunity and power due to his general acceptability and high level of relative peace among all ethnic nationalities.



‘Warri North has been yearning for a Chairman, who is poised for a surge of new growth in building a strong, independent, and self-reliant Council in the front rank of local administration in the service to humanity.



“He has anchored his governance on people empowerment as the engine to operationalize economic growth, social equity, and ethnic solidarity.”



While thanking the people of Warri North for the massive cooperation with the Chairman, the Supervising Councilors said: ‘As we move on to the next dispensation, we must not compromise effectiveness and efficiency above all other considerations as Asekutu has opened the economy of Warri North to all who bring in new capital, new knowledge new ideas, and a new level of efficiency by broadening the base of our economic participation. He that is good can only become better.”