Coscharis brings all-new Ford Territory to Nigeria

By Willie Samson

COSCHARIS Motors, the sole distributor of the Ford brand in Nigeria has unveiled the all-new Ford Territory Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, in the market.

The all-new Territory is powered by a 1.8-litre ecoboost engine.

Deputy Group Managing Director of Coscharis, Mr. Fred Amobi, while presenting the new model at Coscharis Ford Showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos, described the Ford Territory as a car designed for tech-savvy automobile enthusiasts. He also pointed out that the company will soon commence the assembling of the trendy SUV in their Lagos plant to create jobs.

According to him, the Coscharis product line-up is one of the strongest and most diverse in Nigeria “but with the introduction of the Ford Territory, it is clear that we will keep dominating the automobile sector of the market.

The Deputy Group Managing Director said “As with all the brands and name plate that were present in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors has invested heavily on both human and material resources in order to ensure that all necessary support are provided. These includes: workshop, equipment, certified original equipment manufacturer, OEM, trained technicians and OEM approved parts and accessories required to keep the vehicle in top shape for optimum performance at all times are available.

Continuing, he said, “Our steadfastness in the regular introduction of new innovative products into the Nigerian automobile industry underpins the level of confidence we repose in the possibility of a revamped national economy. This is also evidenced in our huge investment in our assembly plant locate in Awoyaya, Lagos, where we currently assemble the Ford Ranger and other brands.

The Deputy Group Managing Director who further disclosed that the new Territory would soon be assembled in their plant noted that the development “will surely translate into opportunity for more job creation, manpower development and reduce product price amongst other things.

Banking on the support of their customers, the Group Deputy Managing Director said “As part of our corporate objective as Coscharis Group to continually deliver value to our stakeholders in any industry in which we find ourselves as players, Coscharis Motors, our flagship subsidiary and exclusive representative of ionic Ford brand in Nigeria is today laying emphasis on leadership status within the Nigerian automobile ecosystem with the introduction of the all new Ford Territory today. Also speaking at the unveiling, the Executive Director, Sales and Strategy, Mr. Jonathan Maduka said that the Ford Territory is an SUV produced for African roads as it redefines the company’s resolve from the onset to always deliver the best products to its customers.

He said “Over 40 years ago, when our founder, Dr. Cosmas Maduka started this company, he said that he wanted to add value and made it clear, that their products would be the standard to measure others in the country.”

Also in his remark, the General Manager, Sales, Coscharis Ford, Mr. Justin Ngini described the new Ford Territory as a piece of technology on display and best in its class with modern features never seen before in its class. According to him, the new Territory SUV has carved its own territory in terms of better ground clearance, spacious interior, luxury interior, safety features, and large luggage compartment, among others.

Also speaking at the presentation, the first customer in Nigeria to purchase the Ford Territory, Mr. Tony Archibong said that acquiring the new Territory was the best decision he made in buying a new car.

He said, “I bought the Territory at the beginning of fuel subsidy removal and I have not regretted it because it is very economical with fuel and offers me the kind of comfort I desire.

“I am happy to have waited for the arrival of the Territory against buying any other model or car brand,” he said.