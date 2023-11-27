Corruption, poor fiscal policy bane of Nigeria’s economic growth – Ochei

By Paul Olayemi

The Keynote Speaker at the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) 2023 Convention and Lecture series, Dr. (Mrs) Doris Amaka Ochei, has identified corruption, a symptom of weak economic governance and poor fiscal policy as a major challenge for economic growth in Nigeria as it undermines tax collection.

The forensic accountant stated this at the lecture which held at the prestigious Golden Tulip Hotels, Asaba, Delta State capital.

At the event that the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborivwore was represented and chaired by Chief Samuel Eshenake, secretary, Uvwie Chieftaincy Council, with discussants that included Hon. (Barr) Bridget Anyafulu, member, Delta State House of Assembly, Dr. Frank Nwugo, Director of Operations, Delta State Inland Revenue Services (DSIR), Dr. Ochei, who is also the Founder and President, Doris Amaka Ochei Foundation, pointed out that when perceptions of corruption are high, residents will be less willing to pay taxes, fearing that their taxes will be misused or misappropriated.

According to the DAO Foundation President, “Strengthening public financial management and enhancing the efficiency and equity of public spending will build trust in the system and improve compliance and revenue collection”

She explained that while increase in government spending can lead to increased economic growth, an increase in taxation may hamper economic growth, which besides reducing people’s purchasing power during recessions and less revenue for businesses, can also lead to greater unemployment and reduction in spending and economic activity.

She posited that fiscal policy can restore confidence in the government.

“It can help people and businesses feel that economic activity will pick up and alleviate their financial discomfort,” Dr. Doris Ochei said,

She added, “Therefore, there is a strong need for government at all levels to balance revenue generation and economic growth, which is what this presentation seeks to address.”

In balancing and fiscal reforms, Doris Ochei said expanding the tax net would help generate more revenue, which must be utilized productively through transparent and accountable means.

“The government needs to ensure that the tax collection process is efficient, transparent, and accountable to promote trust and confidence in the system.”

She said expanding the tax net rather than increasing taxation as canvassed recently by the Institute of Taxation, is in support of the fact that while tax mobilization is important for revenue generation, it must be done in a way to expand the tax net and does not overburden existing taxpayers.

“Thus, the government needs to balance revenue generation with promoting economic growth and development, without harming the economy or specific sectors.” She pointed out.

For Delta State, Dr. Doris Ochei acknowledged that there is an abundance of revenue sources at the disposal of the State Government because the taxes collectable by the State are enormous.

“As we navigate the intricate landscape of fiscal policy and taxation, let us remember that our choices have a profound impact on the lives of our citizens and the future of our society.

“Our shared responsibility is to strike the right balance, ensuring both revenue generation and economic growth for the betterment of society as a whole.

“To entrench a better fiscal policy and taxation in Delta State, as well as other States in Nigeria.

“Delta State Government should leverage information and communication technology to improve revenue generation.

“Information technology should be used to bring more economic agents within the tax system to ensure that the State’s tax system is progressive, neutral, fair, and efficient.

“To broaden the tax base, the State needs to include more and more diverse payers in the tax net, not necessarily increasing the current tax rate

“Governments should formulate policies to bring the informal economy and agriculture into the tax system. Delta State and the country at large should strive to improve governance in revenue collection by combating corruption.

“Also, while expanding the tax net, promoting tax education, and using consultants could increase revenue potential, the government at all levels needs to ensure that the process is transparent and accountable.

“Fiscal policy measures must balance multiple objectives to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective communication”, Dr. Doris Ochei recommended.