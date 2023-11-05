Corps members receive N200,000 stability, sustenance business grant

By Kingsley Adegboye

Ten Corps Members selected from over 100 participants in the ongoing 2023 Batch C stream I National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the Calabar Orientation Camp have received between N25,000 and N50,000 Stability and Sustenance business grant each.

The Stability and Sustenance grant is the brainchild of award winning entrepreneur-missionary, Melody Fidel Okwuazu, who has continuously championed youth entrepreneurship, training and skills monetization across Nigeria and beyond.

Melody and his team were at the Calabar NYSC camp to continue preaching the gospel of entrepreneurship and skills acquisition as a complementary pathway to achieving business success beyond academic certificates.

“Congratulations on graduating from the University and taking on the challenge of serving your fatherland. This is unquestionably, an achievement on its own. However, as you proceed in life, you will require more than your certificates in order to create, develop and sustain a better lifestyle,” Melody advises the Corps Members.

He charged the Corps Members saying, “You must have an entrepreneurship mindset which will either support your salary or ensure an independent business success that will be an employer of labour.

“Be wise now and choose a skill or business line, hone your skill and in no distant time, monetise the skill to make you not wait for public or private white collar jobs that aren’t forthcoming. For those of you who have received our business grant,

“I will urge you to judiciously plough the money into your businesses to serve as inspirations for many in few years time.”

Corps member Maxwell Sagbara, a website developer and IT enthusiast expressed gratitude for being selected as one of the N50,000 grant beneficiaries with a promise of growing the business while in service of Nigeria.

The Stability and Sustenance grant is part of the series of Stability and Sustenance programme delivered online and physically by Melody with the first grand Stability and Sustenance Business Summit scheduled for February next year in Abuja.

Melody, a serial supporter of start-ups and youths in Nigeria and beyond since 2013 have disbursed business grants to over 100 entrepreneurs in Nigeria. He is a proud recipient of the The Future Awards Africa ‘Prize For Service To Young People’ 2023 and outstanding entrepreneurship-missionary award at the United Kingdom Investors Forum this year.