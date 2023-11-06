Corporate treasurers applaud CBN on settlement of matured FX forwards

Says move’ll ensure market stability

By Yinka Kolawole

The Association of Corporate Treasurers of Nigeria (ACTN) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its prompt and efficient settlement of matured foreign exchange (FX) forwards.

Foreign exchange forward is a binding contract in the FX market that locks in the exchange rate for the purchase or sale of a currency on a future date.

In a statement made available to Vanguard Money Digest, President of ACTN, Mr. Adeyinka Ogunnubi, said the CBN’s recent action to swiftly settle matured foreign exchange forwards has been a significant step in promoting stability and confidence in Nigeria’s FX market.

His words: “It demonstrates the regulator’s commitment to ensuring the ease of doing business and reducing uncertainty in the market.

“We believe that the timely settlement of matured FX forwards is crucial for our members and the broader business community. It allows our corporate treasurers to efficiently manage their foreign exchange risks and plan for their financial obligations.”

Ogunnubi said that the move shows CBN’s responsiveness to the concerns of businesses and its continued efforts to implement policies that enhance the resilience of the Nigerian financial system.

He added, “As an association dedicated to advancing best practices in corporate treasury management, ACTN will continue to work closely with regulatory authorities to support policies that foster transparency, predictability, and stability in Nigeria’s financial markets.

“We also encourage our members and the entire corporate treasury community to remain engaged and proactive in their foreign exchange risk management strategies, leveraging the CBN’s commitment to ensuring a conducive operating environment.

“We extend our appreciation to the CBN for its dedication to improving the Nigerian financial landscape. We look forward to further collaboration and dialogue to address the challenges and opportunities faced by corporate treasurers in Nigeria.”

NGX listings soar, hits N6.23trn in October

By Peter Egwuatu

Listings on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, crossed the N6 trillion mark at the end of October 2023. According to the X-Compliance report of NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), total equity, fixed income, exchange traded funds and mutual funds listed on NGX year-to-date as at end of October totalled N6.23trn.

This was majorly because of fixed income listings by Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN, which rose sharply in October.

The NGX, in a statement, disclosed that the FGN fixed income listings consist of FGN Bonds, FGN Savings Bonds and Sukuk bonds.

“This amounted to N6.08tn Year to Date, YtD. Also, the exchange admitted VFD Group and Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) at market capitalisations of N46.5bn and N92.54bn respectively, in October representing the major equity listings on NGX in 2023” the statement added.

The Exchange further disclosed that Lagos State Government remains the only sub-national entity to raise capital on the exchange as its debt issuances hit N157.15billion.

Other notable listings came from Dangote Industries Funding Plc, LFCZ Funding SPV Plc, among others.

This also comes amid the strong performance in the equity secondary market, as the All-Share Index of NGX crossed the 70,000 mark with a 36.67% YtD rise. Investors, both local and domestic continue to observe the market dynamics amid a drastic shift in monetary and fiscal policy.

NGX Group records 312% increase in PBT to N1.915bn

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has recorded impressive nine months results ended September 30, 2023, posting N1.915 billion Profit Before Tax, PBT, representing an increase of 312% from N464.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

The Profit After Tax, PAT surged by 606.2% to N1.219 billion in the 9 months ended September 2023 from N172.7 billion in the same period of 2022.

According to the unaudited 9 months results for 2023, the NGX Group’s revenue stood at N5.949 billion up 19.6% from N4.974 billion in 2022, while the gross earnings grew by 20.2% to N6.862 billion from N5.708 billion.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said: “Amid the diverse economic challenges and opportunities that characterised the year, NGX Group has demonstrated remarkable resilience by achieving a 7-fold increase in profit after tax, reaching an impressive N1.2 billion.

‘‘This outstanding performance is a testament to our unwavering commitment to bolstering the growth and stability of the Nigerian capital market. It also reflects the positive sentiment prevailing within the ecosystem, in light of the pro-market stance of the new administration. As we diligently monitor both global and domestic economic shifts, our adaptability equips us to effectively navigate the complex financial markets landscape.”

LAPO MfB bags ISO 27001:2022 certification

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited has received International Standard Organization (ISO) 27001:2022 in compliance with Information Security Management System (ISMS) global best practices.

A statement signed by Director of Communications, Mr. Oluremi Akande, said “LAPO Microfinance Bank is renowned for its early adoption, implementation, and compliance with global best practices in its business operations. In 2019, the bank was certified ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and recently recertified and awarded with ISO 27001:2022; an indication of a satisfactory audit of the bank’s ISMS compliance by the global awarding body.

Akande reiterates, “LAPO MfB will continue to prioritize customers’ data protection and information management through the deployment of innovative process and systems technologies and investment in superior manpower capabilities to meet the ever-dynamic information security and other needs of our stakeholders in the most sustainable manner.

“LAPO MfB is committed to its over 30 years’ mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households and owners of micro, small, and medium enterprises in a sustainable manner.”

Heirs Insurance urges NAICOM to adopt group’s framework as standard

By Rosemary Iwunze

The Managing Director/CEO of Heirs Life Assurance, Mr. Niyi Onifade, has charged the insurance regulator to adopt Heirs Insurance Group’s digital framework as the minimum industry standard to drive insurance accessibility and service quality across the country.

Onifade made this call during the panel discussion at the 2nd edition of the United Capital Securities’ Insurance CEO Breakfast Forum in Lagos.

While delivering the keynote address, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, commended Heirs Insurance Group for its immense contributions to the Nigerian insurance industry since entering the market in December 2020.

According to him, NAICOM has no regret granting the operating licence to the group companies. He said: “The commission is committed to supporting every initiative that will increase insurance adoption in the country.”

He also mentioned that the Commission under his watch is focused not just on compliance, but a wider developmental process that will transform the entire insurance market.

Speaking at the conference, Onifade emphasized the important role technology plays in bringing customers closer to insurance.

He said, “We realised that we must be digital from day one and, thus, we embraced digital tools from the start and drove insurance education heavily through our social media platforms and other digital channels.”

He cited the deliberate steps the companies within Heirs Insurance Group have taken to lay a strong digital and technology foundation for its service. Onifade further outlined how the infusion of technology has been pivotal in revolutionising the overall customer experience at Heirs Insurance Group saying, “We have championed digital transformation to ensure our customers not only find insurance accessible but also experience a level of service that aligns with their expectations.”

Themed “Technology as a critical driver of growth and transformation in the Nigerian insurance landscape,” the forum had in attendance the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas; Group MD/CEO, United Capital plc, Peter Ashade; MD/CEO, Heirs General Insurance, Wole Fayemi; Professor Olayinka David-West, and other executives from the Nigerian financial industry.

D&B Nigeria expands with credit-to-cash, risk management solutions

As part of its expansion drive, Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics for almost 200 years, has unveiled new products in Nigeria to minimize business risks and maximize opportunities.

The two revolutionary solutions, which are ‘D&B Finance Analytics’ and ‘D&B Risk Analytics’, are aimed at streamlining finance operations and reforming third-party risk management for companies, according to a statement.

“The two flagship artificial intelligence-enabled solutions are powered by the D&B Data Cloud that comprises 520 million+ data records and contains key insights on 340 million+ shareholders,” the statement said.

It said the recently-launched Finance Analytics is a complete credit-to-cash portal that assists businesses in streamlining financial decisions, reducing credit risk, and minimising bad receivables.

“Combining credit intelligence with receivables intelligence, this state-of-the-art product reduces company costs and enhances customer experience through credit automation and smooth cash management,” it added

The second platform, which is Risk Analytics, helps companies manage regulatory and reputational risks emanating from their dealings with other companies.

“It monitors and evaluates third party risks through screening, Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance performance, risk scores, and disruption alerts. A key feature of the platform is restricted party screening that detects third-party threats related to anti-money laundering, politically exposed persons, and adverse media coverage,” the company said.

“Nigeria’s business ecosystem is expanding at a rapid pace and we invite companies to benefit from the comprehensive product catalog of Dun & Bradstreet. Interested companies are advised to visit the Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa website to get started.”