Coronation Life Assurance set to hold webinar on importance of critical illness insurance

By Mariam Eko

Coronation Life Assurance Limited has announced the hosting of their webinar event on the importance of critical illness Insurance and the importance of early detection and prevention of critical illness through regular health check-ups and a healthy lifestyle.

The virtual event slated to hold on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, with the theme: Safeguarding your health- the importance of critical illness Insurance, aims to educate and inform participants on the importance of critical illness insurance.

However, the event intends to empower attendees with knowledge and understanding required to make informed decisions about their health and financial security. It will also provide guidance on how to choose the right critical illness insurance policy while emphasizing factors like coverage, affordability and personal circumstances.

The primary objective of the event is to introduce the company’s critical illness insurance services and how Coronation Life Assurance Limited can provide the necessary protection.

Furthermore, the panel objective is to increase the mailing list for client acquisition, improve brand visibility and reputation and position Coronation Life Assurance as the thought leader in the financial services space.

The panel discussion specifically aims to use case studies and real- life success stories to illustrate the financial and emotional impact of critical illness and how insurance can be a financial safety net.

The discussion also seeks to motivate the audience to take concrete steps towards safeguarding their health and finances and to convey the expertise and commitment to safeguarding the health and financial wellbeing of clients.

The panel of experts for the event include, Assistant Director, Underwriting and Marketing Life Operations Africa Re, Abdul- Rasheed Akolade -as the Keynote Speaker, Professional Banker and Financial Advisor, Mr. Adekanla Desalu, Founder/M.D of Tillit MSME Microservices, Dr. Yomi Sule, Head, Patnership, Coronation Life Assurance Limited, Mr, Kehinde Grillo and the moderator Anchor CNBC Africa, Mr. Wole Famurewa.

The panel session will adopt an interactive and conversational format, moderated by Mr. Wole Famurewa, CNBC Africa Anchor. It will encourage active interaction among the panelist and engage the audience through question and answer sessions, fostering dynamic discussions.