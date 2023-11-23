Cooking gas price rise 9.6% to N5000

By Mariam Eko

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, otherwise known as cooking gas, rose by 9.6 percent month-on-month, MoM, to N5,000.00 (5kg) in November 2023 from N4,562.51 recorded last month.

Checks by Vanguard indicated that the current price was not fixed as some other gas stations were seen selling at N6,000 for a 5kg Cylinder in Lagos state.

However, on nationwide basis, the latest report, from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for October 2023, showed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of cooking gas increased by 9.91 percent on a year-on-year, YoY, basis to N4,549.14 recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

In the NBS report, Kano State recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of cooking gas with N5,181.43, followed by Adamawa State with N5,142.86 and Ogun State with N5,093.75

Meanwhile, the lowest average retail price was recorded in Ebonyi State with N3,971.43, followed by Osun and Edo States with N4,000.00 and N4,025.00 respectively.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,738.20, followed by the North-Central with N4,662.62, while the South-East recorded the lowest with N4,088.65.

Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 9.05 percent on a month-on-month basis from N10,545.87 recorded in October 2023 to N11,500 in November 2023.