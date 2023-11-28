Controversial judgements: We’ll do our best to reform justice sector — AGF

Lateef Fagbemi

•Laments rising debt profiles of FG, 36 states

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Perturbed by the spate of conflicting judgements emanating from the Judiciary, the federal government yesterday pledged to embark on a holistic reform of the justice system in the country.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed this after he flagged off a two-day meeting of the Body of Attorneys-General, BOAG, in Abuja.

Though Fagbemi, SAN, acknowledged that complaints were mounting over recent court judgements, he, however, dismissed the insinuation that public confidence in the judiciary was at its all time low.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the AGF, said: “Let me appreciate the fact that there has been some compliants, the extent of it is what I will not agree with. Public confidence in the judiciary is not at its all time low.

“You see, when you have about 10 situations and you have problem with one, the tendency of some of our people is to use that one to judge the entire situation. Do not forget, the Federal Ministry of Justice is also a critical stakeholder but not the only stakeholder.

“I am not giving any excuse. All I am saying is that we will do our utmost best to holistically address all the grey areas.

On the proposal for the separation of the office of the AGF from that of the Minister of Justice, Fagbemi, SAN, said the issue would be revisited at the right time.

“When the time comes, we will discuss it. I don’t want to give any personal view. It has been on the table for quite sometime.

”At a time, it was rejected for reasons advanced. So, when the time comes, my colleagues and I will discuss that and bring input of people who are so well-informed and well positioned to see what happens in other climes and see whether our situation should be different or if we should follow others,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier in his remarks at the opening session of the meeting, the AGF decried the rising debt profile of both the federal government and governments of all the 36 states of the federation.

“I also need to comment on the increasingly rising debt profiles of government at all levels, which pose serious danger and challenge to our national economy and existence as an independent nation.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice has, against this backdrop, initiated a collaborative framework with specialist firms to enable legal officers involved in drafting MOUs and other forms of binding agreements acquire required skills to identify possible areas of dispute or liability, which could lead to avoidable litigation or arbitration costs and judgement debt.

“We are willing to extend the support to legal officers in states in order to strengthen their capacities in this regard. As we all know, ours is a federation founded on constitutionalism and rule of law, and our respective offices play very critical constitutional roles in enhancing its effectiveness, functionality and sustainability.

“The main agenda of this meeting, therefore, is on how we can regularly and effectively use the instrumentality of the platform of this Body to solve problems and frictions arising from our shared constitutional and statutory responsibilities as a federation, particularly on critical issues for which the federal and component states may have divergent views.”