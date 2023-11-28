Continue to apprehend those responsible for corruption in Nigeria, CSO urges EFCC

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Association of Civil Society and Public Interest Organisation in Nigeria (CCSPION), has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to remain steadfast in apprehending those responsible for corruption in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of CCSPION, Abraham Ekokotu, made the call during a press briefing in Abuja over the weekend.

Ekokotu further urged the EFCC to as a matter of urgency expose and hold accountable those individuals who continue and may have aided any alleged corrupt practices.

He said: “We call on the EFCC to remain steadfast in its fight against corruption in Nigeria and proceed to deal with any person who loots or launders, aids or abets another person to launder or loot from the public treasury so as to recover the looted funds make him face music.”

Meanwhile, the group urged Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal to address all concerns in his government and stay true to his work in serving Zamfara people.