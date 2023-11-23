Construct pedestrian bridges along Lagos-Ibadan expressway- Reps tells FG

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to construct pedestrian bridges at strategic locations on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of the All Progressives Party, who represents Oluyole Federal Constituency, during plenary.

This is contained in a statement issued by Akande-Sadipe’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Olamilekan Olusada, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The motion highlighted the unprecedented growth of Ibadan, which is now the third-largest city globally, according to United Nations data.

According to her, this is in response to the critical safety concerns posed by the absence of pedestrian bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Akande-Sadipe urged the Federal Ministry of Works to prioritise the construction of pedestrian bridges in strategic locations along this vital route.

“The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, traversing highly populated sections of the city, has become an essential corridor for daily activities.

“However, the absence of pedestrian bridges has undervalued the safety of both pedestrians and drivers.

“Alarming rates of fatal accidents are recorded daily as people attempt to cross the highway to access schools, homes, workplaces, and markets,’’ she said.

Expressing deep concern, Akande-Sadipe emphasised that, in spite of ongoing safety advocacy, pedestrian bridges have been neglected during the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The highway has sadly transformed into what she terms a `death trap’.

She explained that the motion recognised the importance of constructing pedestrian bridges at specific locations.

The locations, she said, include the Technical University, Toll Gate in Ibadan, Félele, Sóka, Sanyo, Bólúwaji, Academy, and Eléruku.

According to Akande-Sadipe, these bridges are crucial to saving lives, reducing the sufferings of commuters, especially schoolchildren, and maintaining the economic viability of these highly populated areas.

She urged the Federal Ministry of Works to allocate funds to construct pedestrian bridges in the mentioned locations in the 2024 budget estimates.

She urged the House Committee on Works and Appropriation to strictly comply with these imperative safety measures. (NAN)