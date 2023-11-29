Confused SDP harassing INEC, playing victim, says Kogi APC

File image of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (right) and the governor-elect, Usman Ododo.

Kogi State’s All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council has described the opposition Social Democratic Party, SDP, as confused and playing victim.

The APC said today’s protest by the SDP supporters at the state’s INEC secretariat was an attack that confirmed “Our recent alarm that the party is determined to destroy every relevant government institution just to maintain their false claim to popularity.”

Recall that SDP supporters stormed INEC office in protest today.

However, security agents disperse them, with the Commissioner of Police warning that election was over, so no one should create crisis in the state.

Reacting the APC Council, I’m a statement by

Kingsley Femi Fanwo it’s Spokesperson/Director of Media and Publicity, said: “The attempted plan to lynch INEC staff and burn down the INEC Office was gallantly averted by security agents.

“Their promptness and professionalism is highly commended as their timely intervention saved what would have been a bloody day as weapon-wielding thugs of the SDP were dangerously threatening to make the state ungovernable.

“The laughable story of the SDP that the thugs were hired by our party is no deviation from their culture of terrible and senseless propaganda and strategy to blame everyone else for their own actions.

“It is high time the thoroughly defeated candidate of the SDP and his co-travellers to an unknown destination are arrested to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“We call on APC supporters to remain law abiding in the face of glaring provocation. War is about using one’s best to do the worst to oneself. The governor-elect will be sworn in on January 27, 2024 to advance the frontiers of development in our dear state.

“As earlier stated, we wish to reiterate our readiness for any legal challenge as we know we won an election adjudged as the freest and fairest in the history of our dear state.”