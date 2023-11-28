Comoros football fan shot at World Cup qualifier dies

A Comorian football fan who was shot by security forces holding off a rush of supporters at a stadium before a World Cup qualifier has died, his family said on Tuesday.

Fahad Moindze, 21, died in hospital in Tanzania, where he was airlifted last Thursday suffering from a wound to the head, a relative told AFP.

Authorities said some fans had tried to force their way into Malouzini stadium in Moroni before a match against Ghana on November 21. Comoros pulled off a shock 1-0 win in the game.

Government spokesman Houmed Msaidie said last week the “unfortunate” incident was caused by the “accidental handling” of a weapon, as security forces responded to a large number of people trying to enter the stadium.

The interior ministry was to hold a press conference on the matter.

The Comoros’ national team official fan club sent condolences to Moindze’s family, adding in a Facebook post that it would lodge a complaint with authorities over the death.

Many in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation of 900,000 people reacted angrily over the death.

“Police blunders must not go unpunished,” Djamal El-Dine Bacar, a lawyer, wrote on Facebook.

“Yet another victim of incompetence and inhumanity,” posted Nadia Tourqui, who works for a civil society group.