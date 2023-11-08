Commission discovers mass grave site in Anambra – Bianca Ojukwu

The Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission has discovered a mass grave site in the state, according to Bianca Ojukwu who is a member of the commission.

The commission was constituted by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo, in June 2022 to inquire into the violent agitations and restiveness in the state and the South East.

Ojukwu made the discovery known in a Facebook post on Tuesday, titled, ‘A mass grave site discovered in Anambra sealed off for forensic investigation.’

She said the discovery of the mass grave was brought through testimonies, to the attention of the Commission of Inquiry.

She wrote: “The Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission has concluded its second phase of public hearing.

“Our Commission, headed by Prof Chidi Odinkalu interrogated a total of 39 witnesses who testified on oath while 243 exhibits were collected during the course of the proceedings.

“The commission also met with 31 petitioners, including 11 organisations, 19 communities and one individual during the marathon sittings which lasted from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.

“Some 322 persons were verified as killed or dead as a result of violence as testified by the witnesses while so many are still missing or their fate not yet verified.

“18 persons have been categorically identified as missing or disappeared.

“In the course of the proceedings, the gruesome discovery of a mass grave site was brought by testimonies,to the attention of the Commission.

“Chairman of the Commission Prof Chidi Odinkalu mandated that the suspected mass-grave site be sealed for forensic investigation by pathologists. This will help in unraveling who the victims were and the circumstances of their deaths.

“The TJP commission had earlier held the first phase of its public hearing between June and July this year in the course of which we considered 24 petitions and met with 48 witnesses who testified on oath from 14 communities of the State within a 10 day hearing.

“The Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission was constituted by Gov. Charles Soludo in June 2022 to inquire into the violent agitations, and restiveness in the state and in neighbouring states.

“A Bureau of Missing Persons as recommended by this Commission has already been established in the state to document the missing and the circumstances of their disappearance.”