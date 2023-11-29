Com Onjeh congratulates newly appointed LG CTCs in Benue

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Com. Daniel Onjeh has congratulated all the newly appointed Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Secretaries and Supervisors of the Caretaker Committees (CTCs) for the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State.

In a statement issued today, Onjeh noted that the constitution of the respective LG CTCs by the Very Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia Administration was such that gave a beam of hope to all APC faithful who have toiled tirelessly for the party in the state, that their efforts and sacrifices were being recognized and appreciated.

Com. Onjeh further stated that the composition of the LG CTCs particularly in Benue South was fair and equitable, and would facilitate genuine reconciliation and unity in the APC against the backdrop of likely rivalries that accompanied the 2023 General Elections in the senatorial district.

The former Chairman, Governing Board of the Projects Development Institute, (PRODA), Enugu, equally expressed confidence in the capacities of the various LG CTCs to ensure that the laudable deliveries of the Rev. Fr. Alia Administration percolate to the doorsteps of Benue citizens at the grassroots.

“I therefore urge all the LG CTC leaderships to roll up their sleeves to work diligently and wholeheartedly towards the full actualization of the Rev. Fr. Alia’s “Strategic Development Plan for a Greater Benue,” stated Onjeh.

Com. Onjeh further showered plaudits on the leadership of the APC in Benue State, Sen. Dr. George Akume, for providing the enabling platform for all APC members to participate actively in the political process in the state.

He equally thanked the visionary and pragmatic Governor of Benue State, the Very Rev. Fr. Alia, as well as his deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, for painstakingly and expeditiously constituting the LG CTCs, and for the many other dividends of democracy that the new administration is spreading across the nooks and crannies of the state.

The statement concluded with an appeal to all Benue citizens to accord the new LG CTCs all the needed support in order to discharge their mandates effectively and efficiently.