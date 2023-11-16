Collapsed Ebute Meta building already listed for demolition – Lagos govt

Lagos Government, on Thursday, said the partially collapsed building at Oloto Str., Borno Way, Ebutte Metta, had been captured as distressed and marked for demolition before its eventual collapse.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, made this known while inspecting the old two-floor structure that partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.

A statement issued by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman for the ministry, said that the commissioner sympathised with those affected by the collapse.

Olumide said that the building was one of those recently detected and captured as distressed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) during its routine monitoring earlier in the month.

He said that the agency had served statutory notices, including a quit notice and seal order, and initiated the process to effect the removal of the building.

The commissioner said it was disheartening that the occupants of the building had refused to heed the notice issued by LASBCA to avert danger.

While directing LASBCA to immediately demolish the building, he urged residents of the state to always heed government notices and vacate any distressed building to protect lives and property. (NAN)