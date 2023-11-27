Coke Studio unleashes musical tsunami with Asake, Rema, Arya Star, others 

The curtains soared and the spotlights blazed as Coke Studio unveiled its latest edition at a glamorous gala held at the Jewel Aeida Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

The rhapsodic evening came alive as a bastion of musical diversity, reverberating with electrifying performances, artist unveiling and enriching dialogues. Known for its revolutionary approach to musical diversity, the event made a significant announcement by adding powerhouse artists Asake, Rema and Ayra Star to its ensemble. This strategic move aims to push the boundaries of musical experiences globally.

With Rema’s unique take on Afrobeat, trap and R&B, Asake’s dominance in the Nigerian music scene, and Ayra Star’s celestial sound scapes, Coke Studio is set for a sonic surge. The collaboration symbolizes the brand’s commitment to musical innovation and inviting music lovers worldwide to join Coke Studio on a groundbreaking musical journey. In a crescendo of anticipation, the evening climaxed with the revelation of Asake, Rema and Arya Starr as the latest starlets to join the illustrious Coke Studio ensemble, accompanied by acclaimed artists Mayorkun and BNXN, endorsed by Coca-Cola.

This ensemble promises an audio kaleidoscope of divergent musical genres and personalities, perfectly prepped for groundbreaking collaborations and record-shattering hits.

As a perfect counterpoint to the symphony of music, attendees were enthralled by riveting dance performances. The evening was further amplified with an interactive question-and- answer rendezvous, providing attendees an intimate glimpse into the artistic journeys and inspirations of these prodigious talents. Coke Studio’s launch is our homage to Nigeria’s pulsating music scene, said Yusuf Murtala, Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria. We intend to create a confluence of artists where they can synergize their innate talents to orchestrate something genuinely extraordinary.

As the night descended, the audience was left with a mounting chorus of anticipation for the groundbreaking collaborations and releases looming on the horizon, raring to embark on the next thrilling chapter of the Coke Studio odyssey.