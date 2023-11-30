COAS assures Gov Alia of troops commitment in tackling security challenges

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has reiterated the commitment of Nigerian Army in decisively tackling security challenges experienced in some parts of Benue and contiguous states.

The COAS gave the assurance on Wednesday at the Benue State Government House, while on a courtesy visit to the Governor, Reverend Father (Dr) Hyacinth Alia.

Gen Lagbaja appreciated the government and good people of the state for the existing cordial relationship between the State and the Nigerian Army on one hand and the support extended to the troops operating in the state on the other hand.

Speaking during the visit, the Benue State Governor, Dr Hyacinth Alia appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of Nigerian Army troops in maintaining the peace in Benue State.

He assured of his administration’s continued support, to enhance troops’ operational efficiency in the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

Similarly, the COAS undertook a working visit to 4 Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army in Doma, Nasarawa State.

While addressing the troops in Doma, the Army Chief commended them for their resilience and selflessness in serving the nation.

He urged the troops to uphold the highest standard of professionalism in the discharge of their statutory duties.

The COAS, who toured facilities at the Nigerian Army Barracks Doma, assured troops of the effort of the Federal Government and the Army High Command to improve infrastructural amenities and provide combat enablers for the optimal performance of their roles.

Gen Lagbaja charged the troops to remain disciplined and give their very best in the service to their fatherland.