Coalition urges EFCC to probe petitions against Abuja-based real estate firm



The Fraud Awareness Coalition (FAC) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to look into the activities of Promiseland Estate and make its findings public.

A press release issued on Wednesday by the convener, Saminu Waziri, alleged that the organisation had been inundated with complaints from individuals who made investments.

Waziri stated that the failure of relevant government institutions to fulfill their obligations by being proactive and ensuring justice will only “create an environment where anything goes”.

“Residents and law enforcement agencies know about this matter. One of the land promoters was prosecuted by former FCT Minister Nasir El-Rufai back in 2003 for alleged fraud, a case that contributed to the setting up of EFCC’s Land Fraud Unit,” he noted.

****“The promoters are unfortunately still on the prowl in connivance with FCT officials and some agencies. We are aware that they are using a company to advertise Promiseland Estate with billboards at prime locations in Abuja, including Kugbo District.

“During the previous leadership of the FCT Ministry, a portion of land allotted to Sunrise Estate Development Ltd., over two decades ago by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), was allocated to Praco Nigeria International Ltd.

The group claimed that the legitimate owner of the disputed land was reinstated after the former FCT Minister left office.

“We hereby request the EFCC to save innocent and unsuspecting citizens from further losses by conducting a thorough study of the petitions submitted to it involving Promiseland Estate and its owners.

“We further call on all complainants in Abuja and other parts of the country to visit EFCC offices as soon as possible with proofs that would assist detectives to do a thorough investigation.

“The Fraud Awareness Coalition also appeals to prospective land buyers to ensure due diligence by carrying out a detailed background check on companies before parting with their hard-earned money,” the statement added.