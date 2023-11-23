CNG: Union seeks FG support to train over 5000 mechanics, technicians

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to support the Federal Government’s drive towards sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions, Amalgamated Union of Motor and Technicians of Nigeria, (AUOMMATION) has appealed to the government for assistance in training over 5000 mechanics and technicians in the conversion of petrol-powered vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Specifically, they called on the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to provide an enabling environment, land allocation, modern training, provision of working tools, among others to enable these artisans learn the conversation process.

Speaking at a press briefing, held on Friday, in Abuja, the National President, Comrade Oseni Suleiman, the union, which is the largest with over 35 million members across the country, has earmarked about 5000 artisans to be trained.

He said: “We shall be seeking Federal and State Government support for our Trade Union, especially the FCT Administration led by the Honorable Minister His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Wike, in providing an enabling environment, land allocation, Modern training, provision of working tools and other important governmental supports that will be of immense benefits to our vast members across the country.

“As for us, we have been complimenting government’s efforts at various levels even as different Mechanics Associations previously, but now that we have come together as one big body (a Trade Union), we are surely going to do better in collaborating and complimenting government policies at all levels, especially the renewed hope Federal Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In line with the programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria on the conversion from Petrol to CNG in Automobile, we have already put plans in place for the training of more Nigerian Mechanics and Technicians, Men and Women.

“About five thousand of our artisans are already earmarked for the training in batches across the country. We shall soon begin to reach out to various state governments in Nigeria, corporate individuals, private companies, individuals and well-meaning Nigerians for possible sponsorship of our proposed trainees. These we are very sure will go a long way in complimenting the Federal Government’s plans of making life easier for all Nigerians.”

Speaking of women participating in mechanic jobs, the first lady mechanic in Nigeria, Sandra Aguebor, said: “We are going to pull a whole lot of them out to join us in what we are doing to make sure that the youths of Nigeria are able to use their hands.

“I believe when I put my hands inside the deep black engine oil, to me that is my pancake. To me, that is money. So, I have been able to tell women out there that that black engine oil you see is better than the perfume you spray out there and just go out.”