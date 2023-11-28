Climate crisis, threat to children – SCI

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – WITH few days to Conference of Party, COP28, Save the Children International, SCI, lamented that Climate Change is the greatest crisis and grave threat to children.

Speaking during COP28 Simulation event on Climate Change tagged ‘Children Climate Ambassadors Forum’ and the ‘Climate Action Assembly’, Director, Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media, Save the Children International, Nigeria, Amanuel Mamo, in an address of welcome, pointed out that children have contributed the least to the climate crisis, and yet they are paying the highest price.

Mamo further stated that extreme weather events will persist, new human and livestock diseases are projected to increase, new conflicts over the decreasing resources will increase and more people will be displaced by the rising oceans, floods, wildfires, drought and expanding deserts and the likes and generally referred to as effects of climate change, hence all concerned parties need to take an urgent action before it is too late.

The two-day event had State Children Parliamentarians, schools, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, and media.

He said: “Climate crisis is the biggest challenge of our time. It is a grave threat to children and their rights. “Child rights” might not even survive a global climate catastrophe.

“We have created a huge environmental debt to our children and the future generation. Children have contributed the least to the climate crisis, and yet we know that they are paying the highest price.

While children share many of the same rights as adults, their violations due to climate change are experienced with greater severity due to their physiological and psychological vulnerabilities. In addition, children have a number of specific rights, such as the right to childhood, to

primary education and protection –all of which are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

“As a part of Save the Children’s flagship campaign initiative, Generation Hope, that focuses on addressing key climate change drivers, particularly for children facing acute inequality and discrimination, we are happy to be able to organize Children’s National COP28 Simulation.

“The simulation is a unique initiative designed to amplify the voices, choices and perspectives of children in climate discussions leading up to COP28 (Conference of Parties 28), World Climate Summit.

“As you may already know, COP28 is an important international conference where countries convene to discuss and negotiate actions for combating climate change, building upon commitments and progress being made from the previous COP meetings.”

However, he (Mamo) expressed hope that with the two-day event on the impacts of climate change on children and their future, they will have their say in the decision-making process of an issue that affects them, and it serves as a vital platform for collaboration, policy enhancement, and innovation as collective effort to address climate challenges in Nigeria and the world.

“SCI Nigeria recognizes the growing negative impacts of environmental degradation on children, the most deprived and marginalized people, thus reducing opportunities for children to survive, learn and be protected.

“We recognize that we do have a shared responsibility to the environment beyond legal and regulatory requirements. So, we call upon all parties to develop a culture of responsible behaviour in preserving a liveable planet earth for the next generation”, he added.

As part of the call to action by the children, a Senior Secondary School, SSS, 2 student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Ojukwu Miracle, said, “So the tile has come for us to play an active role to sharpen the earth Government to set aside financial help or finances for climate project to support the current problems.

“This is also not only the responsibility of the government, private sector, schools can but trees to plant in different parts of the country.

She also called on government to adequately budget but climate activities for sustainable tomorrow, “Act now for a greener band resilient future”, she stated.