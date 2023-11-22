Climate change to cost Nigeria over $100bn by 2050 — Report

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Recently released findings revealed that Nigeria could potentially bear a staggering cost of more than $100 billion due to the adverse effects of climate change on its economy by the year 2050.

This alarming projection was made in a report by Agora Policy launched at a policy Dialogue on ‘Nigeria, Climate Change, and the Green Economy’, in partnership with Ag MacArthur Foundation, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, CJID,and other partners in Abuja.

While presenting the report, Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, highlighted the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the potential damage.

The report, titled “Climate Change and Socio-economic Development in Nigeria”, analyzes the various sectors that will be adversely affected by climate change, including agriculture, infrastructure, health, and the overall economic growth of the country. It further underscores the need for immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the changing climate.

The report reads: “It is hard to accurately calculate the economic cost of climate change in Nigeria but available estimates suggest a cumulative of up to $100 billion by 2020 and $460 billion by 2050. In 2006, the World Bank assumed that between 2-10% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Investment and about 40% of official development assistance would be sensitive to climate change.

“A more recent estimate indicates that without climate-proofing Nigeria’s economy and society through concrete adaptation action, it is estimated that climate change will cost the country between 6% and 30% of its GDP by 2050, equivalent to a cumulative loss of $100-460 billion.

“In addition, estimates for losses in the country’s priority sectors (agriculture, water resources, health and transport), without adequate mitigating measures, are at $3.06 billion annually from 2020 which is expected to rise to about $5.50 billion in 2050. Without climate proofing, an expected project life of 30 years could be truncated to 20 years.”

On his part, the Founder of Agora Policy, Mr Waziri Adio, decried the insufficient attention given to climate change in Nigeria’s policy agenda and public discourse.

He underscored the need for urgent, intentional, and bold action, categorising climate change as the most existential threat facing the nation.

He acknowledged the efforts of those actively addressing climate change concerns but lamented the prevailing national attitude marked by denial and indifference.

Highlighting the existing burdens of climatic shifts, including rising temperatures, irregular rainfall patterns, and increased threats of desertification and gully erosion, Adio stressed their deep, negative impacts.

This, he said, affected critical sectors like food production, water resources, health, and infrastructure.

Dr Kole Shettima, the Nigeria Office Director of the MacArthur Foundation, outlined the organization’s commitment to providing access to energy, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

Shettima emphasized that climate change affects different populations disproportionately, with the poor and disadvantaged being more severely impacted.

Also, the director of programs, CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, while responding to a question on why Nigeria is still struggling with issues on climate change, said: “Let’s focus on the vulnerabilities that have affected us as a country. You know, when you remember just last year, the flooding problem where a lot of businesses, a lot of properties, a lot of people, you know people got injured, people got displaced, so the economic loss of climate change is one thing.

“The loss that comes as a result of reliance on fossil fuels is another thing. The loss that comes with lack of action is another thing. Let’s take it seriously. We don’t lack policies on climate change in Nigeria. Our problem really is about proper action that will be tailored to the particular realities in our country.”