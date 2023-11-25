Climate change funds inadequate to tackle impact – Stakeholders

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

With few days to the Conference of Party, COP 28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, stakeholders have expressed concern over inadequate funds to tackle devastating impacts on Nigerians and Africans.

They made their concerns known at a One-day Stakeholders Pre-COP 28 Workshop of National Council on Climate Change, with the support of OXFAM in Nigeria ahead of preparations towards the 28th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP-28) holding in Dubai, UAE from 30th November to 12th December 2023.

The Executive Director, Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation, Dr Michael Terungwa David, said Nigeria is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, which had led to loss of livelihoods with millions displaced, mostly as a result of the devastating floods across the country in 2022.

In order to address the climate change issues across the globe the expert has called on the establishment of climate change Reforms to mitigate menace of climate change challenges across the country.

Terungwa further stated that the impact of climate change in the country has led to increase in temperature, rise in sea levels and flooding, drought and desertification, land degradation, pollution of freshwater resources and loss of biodiversity.

Therefore, he called for action and sustainable approach to address the challenges occasioned by the impacts on humans, animals and the ecosystem, and added that the Green House Gas Emissions, GHG, have significantly contributed to climate change and its impacts.

According to him, series of reports by the IPCC since the 1990s have detailed the extent of GHG emissions indicating potential consequences by presenting a range of scenarios.

The participants at the workshop included the National Assembly, relevant MDAs, Civil Society Organizations, Non-Governmental Organisations, youth groups, and the media.

He said: “It is estimated that Nigeria needs about $10 billion to meet its climate change targets. At COP28, the NCCC and the national assembly are targeting $1 billion in investment commitment.

“Securing the just energy transition funds; The removal of the fuel subsidy has put Nigeria in a stronger position to lobby and negotiate for energy transition funding.

“Push for the operationalization of the loss and damage fund particularly access, adequacy and coverage and it shall be different from existing funds.

“Increase finance for adaptation by at least 50 per cent by 2025 and achieve $400 billion/yr by 2030 (through public grants and budgetary support.)

“Build capacity on developing bankable projects for accessing relevant and accessible financing technology transfer: strong and effective international collaboration is required to increase support for innovation that will drive down cost of key technologies and deploy them at scale to address poverty.”

According to him, Nigeria’s and the whole of Africa contribution to global GHG emissions is insignificant but we are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, urged to ensure an understanding of the Chapter 9 of the IPCC 6th Assessment Report for African Negotiators and Policymakers to enable effective engagement in discussions and relevant submissions.

“Nigeria has demonstrated huge political will with the enactment of the National Climate Change Act in 2021.

“And the present administration is committed to supporting the National Council on Climate Change with a defining structure, adequate funding, and resources.

“The requisite attention for capacity-building through the training and re-training of delegates on the UNFCCC and Negotiation process is paramount and the NCCC is committed to this activity.”

“Recall that Nigeria is committed to net zero by 2060, however, while noting that net zero emission targets are crucial, energy access and security are equally vital for the country negotiation is a State party function and a skill that can be learnt. It is important to understand issues of climate change as it pertains to your country, Africa and globally and to be well versed with the issues that are relevant.”

The Managing Director, Environment and Sustainable Development, Chinonso Agbo, said the limited progress in global summits and finance commitments further compounds the challenges

posed by scarce adaptation funds, global unpreparedness, and inadequate investments.

Agbo pointed out that these concerns, progress on adaptation planning, implementation and funding have stagnated while developing nations find themselves in need of 50 per cent more financial support for immediate climate adaptation than previously estimated.

He added that in 2022 and 2023, extreme weather events across Africa led to thousands of lives lost, displacement, food insecurity, and widespread suffering.

“These events serve as a warning that Africa’s capacity to adapt and mitigate climate impacts is lagging, leaving the continent inadequately prepared for climate challenges”, he said.