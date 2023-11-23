Climate change: FG introduces wood-saving stove to North East

The Federal Government says the use of Atmosfair Save80 Clean Cookstoves, a climate-friendly device, will help to address the challenges of climate change and reverse environmental degradation in northeastern states.

The Director-General of National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Salisu Dahiru, said this on Thursday during a sensitisation programme in Maiduguri.

Dahiru said that the stoves would curtail the use of firewood by 80 per cent.

According to him, one of the major causes of deforestation in Nigeria is the widespread use of firewood, which results in the cutting of trees, hence the need to involve women to save Nigeria’s ecosystem.

“Women, especially those in rural areas, are very critical to achieving success in the climate change campaigns because of their daily duty of using firewood to cook for the family.

“By embracing Save80 clean cook stoves, Nigerians can make a significant contribution to achieving its environmental safety goals while also saving money for sustainable living,” the DG said.

Director of Public Sector, Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Limited, Abdurrahman Sulaiman, said the stainless steel clean stove was designed to use 80 per cent less fuel and produce 80 per cent less pollution than the traditional stoves.

Suleiman said that by 2024, it would go round the states and LGAs to sensitise women to the stoves.

The Chairman, Advisory Board of Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Ltd, producers of the cookstoves, Amb. Faruk Yabo, said measures were in place to ensure that the stove reached everywhere in Nigeria.

Yabo said an MoU had been signed with stakeholders like the Great Green Wall and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure in that direction.